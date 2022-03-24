A sobriety checkpoint conducted to help mark St. Patrick’s Day is coming back to help deal with IUPatty weekend at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
“This sobriety checkpoint will coincide with the enforcement efforts of our IUPatty’s detail,” said Trooper Cliff Greenfield, public information and community services officer for state police at Troop A, Indiana.
In a news release issued Wednesday, the state police gave notice of that effort to combat and deter impaired drivers on the roadways of the commonwealth.
State police said officers at Troop A, Indiana, would perform a sobriety checkpoint as part of roving/mobile enforcement details that will be ongoing throughout March.
Greenfield said officers at the Indiana barracks in White Township “with assistance from surrounding stations in Troop A, our Mounted Patrol Unit, the Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement, and additional department resources,” will be working diligently to provide the best possible police service to the community.
At Tuesday’s Indiana Borough Council work session, Council President Dr. Peter Broad said he expected that the Mounted Patrol Unit will be stationed at Mack Park.
“Our specific efforts during this timeframe will include increased traffic enforcement activities and supplemental roving patrols,” Greenfield said earlier this week.
“Throughout the weekend troopers will be actively patrolling neighborhoods and highways in an effort to promptly investigate all observed and reported criminal activity and traffic violations that would negatively affect the quality of life in our community,” he went on.
Troopers said motorists as well as members of the public are reminded to drive sober and safely, and conduct themselves responsibly and appropriately.