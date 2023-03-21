State police said charges are pending against a 36-year-old parolee from Somerset County who was apprehended Friday by officers from Troop A, Indiana, after a vehicle pursuit that started and ended at Walmart in Southtowne Plaza along Oakland Avenue.
The suspect, who was not identified, was wanted after loss prevention personnel said an unknown male was seen pushing a shopping cart containing tools and clothing items out of the Walmart without paying.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said a description of the suspect, the suspect’s clothing, and the suspect vehicle was also relayed to responding troopers.
He said a trooper operating a marked patrol unit then located a vehicle matching the description along Oakland Avenue and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.
The state police spokesman said the driver of the suspect vehicle then made an illegal U-turn and drove back toward Southtowne Plaza.
He said the driver failed to yield to the patrol unit’s emergency lights and siren and a pursuit was initiated. The suspect then turned into Walmart and continued at a slow speed through the parking lot area.
Upon observing additional state police patrol units proceeding toward him from the opposite direction, the suspect then made an abrupt left turn and unintentionally struck the pursuing patrol unit.
The suspect vehicle was then blocked in by the other patrol units.
Greenfield said the suspect resisted arrest while being removed from the vehicle’s passenger side and was taken into custody.
During the execution of a search warrant on the suspect vehicle, all of the stolen merchandise was recovered.
The suspect was later released into the custody of state parole agents.