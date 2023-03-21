handcuffs.jpg

State police said charges are pending against a 36-year-old parolee from Somerset County who was apprehended Friday by officers from Troop A, Indiana, after a vehicle pursuit that started and ended at Walmart in Southtowne Plaza along Oakland Avenue.

The suspect, who was not identified, was wanted after loss prevention personnel said an unknown male was seen pushing a shopping cart containing tools and clothing items out of the Walmart without paying.

