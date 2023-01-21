The Drug Free Coalitions of Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion counties announced Wednesday that they will be hosting a virtual presentation, “Song for Charlie,” on Feb. 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. to raise public awareness about people dying at alarming rates due to illegally-made fentanyl.
Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid, and federal Drug Enforcement Administration officials say there has been a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose.
“Charlie” is Charles Ternan, a member of the Class of 2020 at Santa Clara University in California who died on May 14, 2020, at the age of 22.
According to Santa Clara Magazine, Ternan was an economics major who made time for others, as a member of the Cal Phi fraternity, a student assistant in Bronco Student Services at Santa Clara, and as a member of the Ruff Riders, the largest student organization at that university with nearly 4,000 involved.
The magazine said Charlie’s family is one of deep Santa Clara roots, including his parents Mary Nally Ternan and Edward Ternan, both class of 1983, his sister Teresa (class of 2016) and brother Ed (Class of 2013).
His parents told Los Angeles ABC-owned KABC-7 television that their son was not an addict.
Authorities told the television station that he took just one pill thinking it was a Percocet that would alleviate his back pain.
After their son’s sudden death, the coalitions said, Ed and Mary Ternan created “Song for Charlie” with one goal: to bring awareness to counterfeit prescription pills being sold online targeting young people.
“The way that they’ve taken the lead on turning it into a positive and trying to get the word out to the community to spare others the pain that they’ve been through is just incredible,” Bill Bodner, special agent in charge of the DEA Los Angeles Field Division for the past four years told KABC.
Authorities say drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 100,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the most recent 12-month reporting period, the most ever recorded.
They said fentanyl is the primary driver in that increase.
The coalitions said criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public.
They said counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available including sales on social media and e-commerce platforms, and often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine.
They said many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (oxycontin, percocet), hydrocodone (vicodin), and alprazolam (xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (adderall).
The Drug Free Coalitions said the virtual presentation will include facts about fentanyl, current data, counterfeit pill information, signs of overdose, and will cover naloxone availability.
The coalitions say AICDAC offers Narcan trainings to local agencies, businesses, and individuals. These optional trainings provide information about what the medication is, how it works, and how to administer.
They said each participant in the Feb. 10 event will receive a free Narcan kit.
AICDAC said individuals can still receive a free Narcan kit without training by calling any AICDAC office location, including Shelocta, Indiana, Kittanning and Clarion.
AICDAC and the coalitions say, if someone one knows needs help for a substance use disorder, that they should please call (724) 463-7860. All services are free and confidential.