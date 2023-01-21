The Drug Free Coalitions of Armstrong, Indiana, and Clarion counties announced Wednesday that they will be hosting a virtual presentation, “Song for Charlie,” on Feb. 10 from 1 to 2 p.m. to raise public awareness about people dying at alarming rates due to illegally-made fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a dangerous synthetic opioid, and federal Drug Enforcement Administration officials say there has been a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 milligrams of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose.

