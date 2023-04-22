On May 6, volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter and Indiana Fire Association will team up to install more than 140 free smoke alarms during a “Sound The Alarm” event in Indiana.
The smoke alarms are for local families vulnerable to home fires and is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,664 lives since launching in October 2014.
The event is scheduled to take place from around 10:30 a.m. until approximately 4 p.m., and will happen come rain or shine.
Along with the installations at area homes, volunteer teams will also discuss home fire safety with families.
This event is made possible through generous financial donations from regional partners including Erie Insurance, UGI Utilities, Inc., NiSource Foundation/Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Seneca Resources, EQT, FedEx Ground, MSA Safety, UPMC/UPMC Health Plan and Millers Mutual.
The American Red Cross, a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission, shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families.