On May 6, volunteers and members of the American Red Cross Chestnut Ridge Chapter and Indiana Fire Association will team up to install more than 140 free smoke alarms during a “Sound The Alarm” event in Indiana.

The smoke alarms are for local families vulnerable to home fires and is part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,664 lives since launching in October 2014.

