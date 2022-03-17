As pointed out by Indiana Borough Police Department, St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in America date to the country’s founding.
In a news release Wednesday, IBPD reported the Pennsylvania DUI Association and law enforcement are teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to spread the message about drunk driving.
Even one drink can be one too many, authorities advise.
“We understand people are looking for a reason to celebrate, and we want our community members to enjoy St. Patrick’s Day, but we also want to impress upon everyone the importance of safe driving,” said Indiana Borough Police Sgt. Zachary Stiffler. “If you’ve been drinking, make the right choice to find a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.”
According to NHTSA, 10,142 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2019.
On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2015 to 2019 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 52 minutes in 2019.
St. Patrick’s Day isn’t always celebrated on March 17. Pittsburgh had its parade last weekend.
And authorities in Indiana are bracing for a possible return of IUPatty, or as Chief Justin Schawl previously described it, “the unofficial, unsanctioned, social-media-driven celebratory events of IUPatty weekend, which has nothing to do with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.”
This year’s IUPatty activity is expected to happen March 25-27.
On Monday at 1 p.m. at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex will be a meeting of I-ACT, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team, a coalition of stakeholders that includes landlords, business representatives, law enforcement, the university, the borough and White Township.
The meeting will be conducted by IUP President Dr. Michael A. Driscoll and Indiana County Commissioner Robin Gorman.