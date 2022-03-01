A Green Township woman will serve 11½ months to two years less a day in Indiana County Jail for a June 2021 fire that destroyed a garage and damaged an adjacent home at 3664 Starford Road.
On Monday, Indiana County Common Pleas President Judge Thomas M. Bianco also placed Amanda I. Elliott, 45, on two years’ probation for a first-degree felony count of arson, and assessed her costs and fines.
Bianco also sentenced Elliott to a year’s probation, which will run concurrently with her arson sentence, and assessed her additional costs and fines for a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.
The fire took place in the afternoon of June 4, 2021.
Firefighters from Cambria and Indiana counties struggled to control and put out the fire, which Commodore Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Chief Jim Hopkins III called a case of arson.
“It was a garage fire and a house fire,” Hopkins said. “It started in both.”
Greensburg-based state police Fire Marshal Chet G. Bell also investigated the situation and filed the charges.
Indiana County Emergency Management Agency also dispatched Clymer, Cherry Tree, Hope (Northern Cambria) and Cherryhill Township volunteer fire units to the address in the Starford area of Green Township.
Later, Hastings, Indiana and Black Lick volunteer firefighters were dispatched for stand-by duty. Hopkins said the fire was brought under control in about an hour, but crews remained on the scene until around 4 p.m.
No injuries were reported. Hopkins described the garage as a loss but thought the house was salvageable.
Elliott was arraigned that night before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, on multiple felony counts including arson, reckless endangerment of inhabited buildings, possession of incendiary material and risking a catastrophe.
She also faced misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and failure to control or report the fire.
Prior to the fire, Elliott had been ordered held for trial by Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee on charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia, as well as a summary count of public drunkenness, from an incident earlier in the year in White Township.
After she was charged in the fire, she was held in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond until Oct. 27, when her bond was changed to non-monetary conditions.
Taylor Malcolm Johnson of the Indiana County Public Defender’s office served as her attorney in both cases.