As the state’s rifle deer season enters its first full week, state officials are reminding drivers of the higher risk for deer-related crashes throughout the fall and into early winter.
State Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys, Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian and State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick also said insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes.
“Late fall and early winter is when drivers are most likely to have a deer-related crash, and dawn and dusk are peak times for deer activity,” said Humphreys. “Auto collisions involving deer or other wildlife are considered a not-at-fault accident under Pennsylvania law, meaning insurers cannot raise your premiums or add a surcharge to your premium following a deer-related crash, but this exclusion does not apply if your car does not come in contact with the animal. Any damage to your vehicle from a deer-related accident will fall under a policy’s comprehensive coverage.”
State officials released countywide statistics for the past five years.
Indiana had 62 deer-related crashes in 2017, 63 in 2018, 71 in 2019, 69 in 2020 and 83 in 2021.
Those crashes resulted in 15 human injuries in 2017, 11 in 2018, 17 in 2019, eight in 2020 and 11 in 2021, and one human fatality in 2020.
Armstrong had 80 deer-related crashes in 2017, 61 in 2018, 57 in 2019, 47 in 2020 and 76 in 2021.
Those crashes resulted in 19 human injuries in 2017, 11 in 2018, 13 in 2019, eight in 2020 and 19 in 2021, and one human fatality in 2018.
Jefferson had 57 deer-related crashes in 2017, 63 in 2018, 42 in 2019, 57 in 2020 and 43 in 2021.
Those crashes resulted in nine human injuries in 2017, 14 in 2018, eight in 2019, 12 in 2020 and eight in 2021. There were no fatalities over the past five years in Jefferson County.
Westmoreland had 198 deer-related crashes in 2017, 186 in 2018, 169 in 2019, 193 in 2020 and 230 in 2021.
Those crashes resulted in 46 human injuries in 2017, 40 in 2018, 27 in 2019, 43 in 2020 and 46 in 2021, and seven human fatalities over those years, two in 2017, one each in 2018 and 2021, and three in 2020.
Cambria had 76 deer-related crashes in 2017, 83 in 2018, 71 in 2019, 66 in 2020 and 77 in 2021.
Those crashes resulted in 17 human injuries in 2017, 20 each in 2018 and 2019, and 21 each in 2020 and 2021. There were no fatalities over the past five years in Cambria County.
Clearfield had 72 deer-related crashes in 2017, 60 in 2018, 61 in 2019, 60 in 2020 and 79 in 2021.
Those crashes resulted in 21 human injuries in 2017, 13 in 2018, nine in 2019, 18 in 2020 and 23 in 2021, and one human fatality apiece in 2017 and 2020.
State Farm estimates there were more than 1.9 million animal collision insurance claims in the U.S. between July 1, 2021, and June 30, 2022.
Pennsylvanians, according to State Farm, have a 1-in-57 chance of being involved in an animal-related crash, the sixth highest in the nation. PennDOT reported more than 5,700 deer-related crashes in 2021, up from almost 5,600 in 2020. The 2021 crashes resulted in 1,255 injuries and 13 fatalities.
“Drivers can help reduce the possibility of a deer-related crash by slowing down and using caution, particularly in areas where deer crossing signs are posted,” said Gramian. “It’s also important to educate young or inexperienced drivers on increased deer movement. Most importantly, your best defense in a crash is your seat belt. Always buckle up, every trip, every time.”
Drivers should be aware of the following tips from the American Automobile Association to help prevent a crash or to reduce the damage from a collision:
• Stay alert and pay attention to road signs while driving. Areas with high levels of deer activity will often have yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer.
• Use high beams when there is no oncoming traffic. Generally, the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location and flicking your high beams will often cause the animal to scurry away.
• Deer rarely travel alone; if one is seen, there are likely more, so slow down and watch for other deer to appear.
• Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run and can also put your car in the path of oncoming vehicles, so resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel.
• If the crash is imminent, drivers should remove their foot from the brake. During hard braking, the front end of a vehicle is pulled downward, which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood toward the windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.
• Always wear a seat belt. The chances of being injured when hitting an animal are much higher if the driver is not wearing a seat belt.
Also, “slow down,” Evanchick said. “When you travel at a high speed, you reduce the time you have to identify the situation and respond to avoid the animal on the roadway. If you are one of the many drivers who hit a deer, don’t panic. Immediately pull over to a safe area and assess the situation. If there are any injuries, your vehicle needs to be towed or the roadway is blocked, contact 911 immediately.”
In Pennsylvania, two types of crashes must be reported to police: crashes that result in a vehicle being damaged to the degree that it needs to be towed from a scene and collisions that result in injury or death. Minor collisions that do not result in injury may be reported to police, but it is not legally required.
Drivers involved in any crash with another vehicle are required to exchange license and insurance information with involved parties and render aid when necessary.
To report a dead deer for removal from state-maintained roads, call the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation at 1 (800) FIX-ROAD.
Consumers with questions about auto insurance may contact the Insurance Department Consumer Services Bureau by calling 1 (877) 881-6388 or at www.insurance.pa.gov.