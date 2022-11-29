Deer Martin Rd 741.jpg
As the state’s rifle deer season enters its first full week, state officials are reminding drivers of the higher risk for deer-related crashes throughout the fall and into early winter.

State Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys, Department of Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian and State Police Commissioner Colonel Robert Evanchick also said insurance companies cannot add a surcharge to auto insurance premiums for such crashes.

