CHERRYHILL TOWNSHIP — State police today reported that the ongoing investigation into a traffic crash that claimed the life of a Penn Run-area teenager last month may culminate in criminal charges.
The accident was described in a news release today as an assault resulting in serious bodily injury.
According to investigators, a Honda Accord driven by Jeremy Dixon, 31, of Northern Cambria, and a Hyundai Santa Fe driven by William Schroyer, of Penn Run, collided at 4:55 p.m. Dec. 23 on Route 553 about one-quarter mile east of the Route 422 ramps.
Brittany Keith, 14, of Penn Run, a passenger in the Hyundai, died when the vehicle ran into a tree, authorities said. Police said the Honda crossed the centerline of the highway and hit the Hyundai head-on.
Police said Schroyer, 34, and another passenger, Melissa Schroyer, 30, were treated for injuries following the crash.
Specialists from a Troop A-based accident reconstruction unit studied the crash scene and vehicles. No other findings have been released.