RAYNE TOWNSHIP — A team of state police investigators believe a fatal weekend fire near Marion Center was accidental in nature.
The fire discovered shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at 1075 Skyline Drive, Rayne Township, took the life of John E. Wetzel, 76, who resided in the single-story structure.
A spokesman for the state police at Troop A, Indiana, said the investigation continues.
Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department posted on Facebook that its volunteers found “a fully involved single story residence” and asked Indiana and Creekside for assistance, including water tankers.
Plumville District, Clymer and Indiana volunteers, Citizens’ Ambulance and an Indiana County Team 900 rapid intervention team were dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency.
“Unfortunately due to the severity of the fire units arriving on scene were forced to operate in defensive mode only as the structure was unsafe for firefighters to make any type of entry,” Marion Center’s department posted.
However, state police Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, based upon witness statements and evidence at the scene, investigators believe the fire was accidental in nature.
Greenfield said Troopers Justin Kreutzberger, Michael Morris and Carl Richards served as investigating officers.
Indiana County Coroner Jerry L. Overman Jr. said Wetzel was pronounced dead at the scene from inhaling combustible products as well as suffering burns.
MCVFD posted that the blaze was battled for nearly five hours, amid single-digit temperatures.
Rural Valley, Commodore and Perry Township volunteers were called by the county 911 center to standby in, respectively, Plumvile, Clymer and Marion Center.