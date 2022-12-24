Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced Friday that 102 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy.
The class was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960.
Among the new troopers scheduled to report to duty on Jan. 3 are:
• For Troop C, Clearfield, Joseph DiPietro IV and Alex T. Verne.
• For Troop C, Punxsutawney, Gary J. Evans.
• For Troop D, Kittanning, Anthony D. Bertoluzzi, Joseph J. Daransky, Andrew J. Dindinger.