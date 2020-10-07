ROBINSON — State police at the Troop A, Indiana station are continuing their search for runaway juvenile Ethan M. Spaid, 16, of Robinson.
Spaid last was seen by his mother at their Front Street, West Wheatfield Township, home on Monday before leaving for school.
State police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Spaid may be in the company of another male juvenile from the Leechburg-Lower Burrell area, but municipal law enforcement agencies said they have not been able to locate him.
Subsequently, Greenfield said, Spaid did attend school Monday, then was seen later in the day in the vicinity of Indiana Area Junior High School on North Fifth Street in Indiana.
Spaid is described as 5-foot-nine, weighing 120 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a plain gray hooded sweatshirt and black Nike high-top shoes.
He also was carrying a white Vans backpack.
Greenfield said anyone with information about Spaid’s whereabouts is asked to call the Indiana state police station at (724) 357-1960.