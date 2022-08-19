State police at Troop A, Indiana, have released surveillance photos from Walmart regarding a suspect in four incidents of retail theft at Walmart, 3100 Oakland Ave., White Township, between July 7 and July 24.
During the incidents, troopers said, the suspect was observed concealing merchandise in a black duffel bag.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said the total value of the stolen merchandise, namely food items, is $216.65.
The surveillance images show a Black male with a medium build and a mustache, observed wearing a green and orange ball cap, a blue and white ball cap, and a ball cap with a white logo or lettering across the front.
As previously reported by state police at the Indiana barracks in White Township, three of the incidents took place on July 10, when, respectively, various groceries totaling $41.85, $66.72 and $42.82 were taken.
Then, on July 24, groceries totaling $65.26 were taken without being rung up at self-service counters.
Greenfield is asking anyone with information about these thefts to contact Trooper Daniel Bradley at (724) 357-1960.