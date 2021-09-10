State police based in Punxsutawney reported Wednesday that rescuers located the body of Matthew Paul Birmingham, 52, of Cherry Tree, floating in the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Bell Township, Clearfield County, after being called for a welfare check.
State police on Tuesday received a request for the check for Birmingham after local kayakers discovered his overturned canoe, fishing license and other gear, police said in a news release.
Firefighters from Cherry Tree, Elk Run, Central and Lindsay fire departments were joined by Pine Creek Search and Rescue, the K-9 Response Team from Clearfield County and the Fish & Boat Commission.
He was located at about 7:10 p.m. after hours of searching, police said.
The Clearfield County coroner is assisting the investigation and an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday.