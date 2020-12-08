CLYMER — State police uncovered a cache of drugs and packaging for dealing early Monday and filed a felony drug trafficking charge against a Marion Center man, according to a report.
Derek Colberg, 32, was held at the Indiana County Jail on $100,000 bond following preliminary arraignment Monday afternoon before Judge Christopher Welch in Clymer District Court.
Investigators said they uncovered the contraband just before 7 a.m. while investigating a three-vehicle traffic crash at Franklin and Sixth streets and initially suspecting Colberg of driving while high on drugs.
A passerby told troopers that Colberg discarded a backpack near a utility pole in the wake of the crash. In the backpack, troopers found eight containers of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 142 stamp bags of suspected heroin, small numbers of alprazolam, Ecstasy and gabapentin pills, three syringes, four smoking pipes, a vape pen containing what police believe to be THC, an undisclosed amount of money and various other items said to be used in the use and packaging of narcotics, all secured in a metal safe.
Troopers charged Colberg with possession with intent to deliver drugs, misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence, and three summary traffic offenses.
No one was injured in the accident, according to police. A Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Colberg was towed away, while the other motorists drove from the scene in a pickup truck and a sedan. Police didn’t release the names of the other drivers involved in the wreck.
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday in Clymer District Court.