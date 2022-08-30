State police in the barracks of Troop A said they have conducted at least 151 domestic security checks of public and private schools since Aug. 22.
It is part of what state police spokesmen in Greensburg and Indiana term an ongoing effort to assist school administrators with providing a safe learning environment.
Troopers Cliff Greenfield in Indiana and Stephen Limani in Greensburg said such checks are conducted each shift and may include walk-throughs of school buildings and lunch visits with students.
“Our members learn the layout of the schools, staff and students get to know our members, and relationships are established for contact if and when issues do occur,” said Capt. Joseph Loughran, Commanding Officer, Troop A, Greensburg.
Troopers will devote a portion of their shift to following school buses as they pick up and drop off students throughout the region, which includes barracks covering Greensburg, Indiana, Ebensburg and the Kiski Valley.
Patrol Unit members will specifically monitor morning and afternoon school bus routes for violations of Title 75, Section 3345, Meeting or Overtaking School Bus.
Upon conviction, penalties for a violation of this section include a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension, and five points on the motorist’s driving record.
State police also wanted to remind students and their parents/guardians of the Safe2Say Something program administered by the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.
As reported by that office, students in Pennsylvania have reported more than 80,000 tips to the Safe2Say program since the program was implemented in 2019.