ARMAGH — State police at Troop A, Indiana, are investigating the theft of 210 gallons of diesel fuel from a convenience store north of Armagh along Route 56.
Troopers said the theft occurred at about 1:51 a.m. Wednesday at Krevetski’s Convenience Store, 11710 Route 56 Highway East, East Wheatfield Township.
Indiana state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said two tractor-trailers were seen pulling into the fuel pump area and stayed there for several minutes before pulling away and driving toward the interchange with U.S. Route 22.
During the course of the investigation, Greenfield said, it was determined that the suspects had tampered with the fuel pumps. He said an audit revealed the loss of 210 gallons of fuel valued at $1,279.
State police described the two vehicles involved as a red truck tractor and a blue truck tractor, each with a sleeper cab. Troopers also said each truck was towing a white box trailer.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigating officer, Trooper Charles Smolleck, at Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960.