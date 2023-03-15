Fatal crash in Plumcreek Township

A fatal multi-vehicle crash occurred around noon Monday on state Route 210 at Gastown Road in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

 JAMES ECKMAN/For The Leader Times

PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop D, Kittanning, have released a report on last week’s crash north of Elderton that killed a mother and daughter.

The crash happened on March 6 around noon along state Route 210 at the juncture with a driveway, Brown Lane, and involved a car and a sport utility vehicle.