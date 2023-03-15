PLUMCREEK TOWNSHIP — State police at Troop D, Kittanning, have released a report on last week’s crash north of Elderton that killed a mother and daughter.
The crash happened on March 6 around noon along state Route 210 at the juncture with a driveway, Brown Lane, and involved a car and a sport utility vehicle.
State police said Sonza L. Marasco, 70, whose address was given as Shelocta, was determined to be the driver of the car, a 2005 Buick Lacrosse.
Troopers and Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. said she died of her injuries while being transported by Citizens’ Ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Her daughter Lacy L. Gohn, 41, also listed as having a Shelocta address, was pronounced dead at the scene.
“The investigation is now closed,” state police said in the report issued to news media Tuesday evening. “Many businesses and citizens aided in moving the investigation forward with video and surveillance footage from the area.”
Troopers said Marasco was turning left from the northbound lane of Route 210 into the driveway when it collided with a 2010 Lincoln MKX SUV driven by Donna A. Crissman, 51, of Dayton, Armstrong County.
State police said Marasco and Gohn each were ejected from their car.
Crissman was flown by Life Flight medical helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, though the report issued by state police Tuesday said she had a “suspected minor injury.”
State police said the primary violation determined at the scene was one of a “vehicle turning left,” but said no charges were filed.
The Kittanning state police said its investigators, reportedly from Troop D barracks in Butler and Kittanning, were assisted at the scene by emergency medical personnel and the Elderton District Volunteer Fire Company.