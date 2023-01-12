State Police slide

State Police door emblem

The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday they are looking into an allegation of theft of funds that were designated for an Indiana County marching band boosters organization.

Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for the state police in Ebensburg and Indiana, said the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating after receiving a report about the theft of funds from the marching band boosters group for students of United School District.