The Pennsylvania State Police confirmed Wednesday they are looking into an allegation of theft of funds that were designated for an Indiana County marching band boosters organization.
Trooper Cliff Greenfield, spokesman for the state police in Ebensburg and Indiana, said the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating after receiving a report about the theft of funds from the marching band boosters group for students of United School District.
The funds were to be used for an upcoming trip to Walt Disney World in Orlando, Fla.
The United School District board of directors on Tuesday, during its regular board meeting, that music students will be unable to attend the March 30 trip, an event the school conducts every four years.
Greenfield said the investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as appropriate so as not to compromise the investigation.
Acting Superintendent Charles Koren said the district is working closely with law enforcement to investigate the allegation that someone embezzled money from the district’s marching band booster group. Since the allegations, all music booster fundraising efforts have been suspended.
When asked Tuesday, Koren declined to name the specific law enforcement agency looking into the matter until Greenfield’s press release late Wednesday afternoon.
Koren said it’s impossible to know how much money may have been taken from the booster organization because its finances and governance are run by members of each particular booster group.
No person or persons of interest have been publicly named at this time.
Koren added that it’s not up to the United School District to press charges; law enforcement will determine whether charges are necessary.
Parents, though, wondered about the status of the trip and potential remedies. According to Christy Normand, whose son is a senior member of United’s marching band and slated to participate in the field trip, fundraising for the trip began four years ago.
“My son’s a senior, so he loses out on all of this,” she told the board on Tuesday. “He’s not the only one. ... so we need to seek alternative routes, or if the school board would be willing to budget some money around. This is no fault of the students.”
Koren said the district will continue to look into possible remedies to see whether the district can still send students to Disney World, but as of now, the trip is canceled.
“I believe that the school ... and the band leadership would be interested in exploring all potential opportunities so the students can still have an experience that they were planning,” he said. “If I were a parent who had a student going, I would also be disappointed and seek all avenues that would be open to us.”
People who may have information about the missing funds are encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit at (724) 357-1960.