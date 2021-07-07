State police officials in Harrisburg said nine people lost their lives in crashes investigated by troopers during the four-day Independence Day driving period from Friday through Monday.
No fatalities were reported in the Troop A region including areas patrolled by Indiana, Kiski Valley, Ebensburg and Greensburg state police, but there were three apiece in the Troop C coverage area including Punxsutawney patrols and Troop D coverage area including Kittanning patrols.
State police compared those figures with the pre-pandemic five-day 2019 Independence Day driving period, in which nine people were killed and 287 were injured in 975 crashes troopers investigated.
Over this past four-day period, state police made 503 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 8,935 speeding citations during the four-day period.
Twenty-nine DUI arrests and 649 speeding citations occurred in the Troop A coverage area; 18 DUI arrests and 660 speeding stops occurred in the Troop C coverage area; and 52 DUI arrests and 388 speeding stops occurred in the Troop D coverage area.
Troopers also cited 600 people for not wearing seat belts and issued 203 citations to drivers for failing to secure children in safety seats.
Seat belt citations were handed out to 43 motorists in the Troop A coverage area, 44 to drivers in the Troop C coverage area, and 31 to motorists in the Troop D coverage area.
Child safety seat citations were handed out to one Troop A area motorist, two Troop C area motorists and one Troop D area motorist.