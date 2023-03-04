In an effort to prevent the theft and unlawful use of firearms, the Pennsylvania State Police is offering cable gun locks and Firearms Safety/Personal Inventory Cards to residents at no cost.

In 2022, members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit investigated 15 reports of stolen firearms. During those 15 incidents, a total of 39 firearms were reported stolen. Of those 39 firearms, seven were reported to have been stolen from vehicles and 32 were reported to have been stolen from residences. Three of the 39 firearms were later found or recovered.

