In an effort to prevent the theft and unlawful use of firearms, the Pennsylvania State Police is offering cable gun locks and Firearms Safety/Personal Inventory Cards to residents at no cost.
In 2022, members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit investigated 15 reports of stolen firearms. During those 15 incidents, a total of 39 firearms were reported stolen. Of those 39 firearms, seven were reported to have been stolen from vehicles and 32 were reported to have been stolen from residences. Three of the 39 firearms were later found or recovered.
Anyone seeking to obtain a cable gun lock to help secure their firearm(s) may contact Troop A, Indiana at (724) 357-1960 to obtain one free-of-charge. Each gun lock meets the requirements of ASTM F2369 and is a California Department of Justice-approved firearms safety device. Each lock comes with two keys and an instruction sheet and is imprinted with the PSP patch, a symbol of the Department’s history and tradition.
The Firearms Safety/Personal Inventory Cards provide a convenient way for firearm owners to record the make, model, and serial number of any personally owned firearms and then store the card in a safe location.
In the event a firearm is lost or stolen, the owner can provide this critical information to law enforcement to assist in the recovery of the firearm. The cards also feature the cardinal rules of firearms safety.