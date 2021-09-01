DAYTON — State Police at Kittanning said Tuesday that a 71-year-old Callensburg, Clarion County, man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Aug. 24 along Main Street in Dayton.
Troopers said Ralph Emery was outside his vehicle getting directions when Buddy McIntyre, 47, of Dayton, crashed into him with his vehicle, pinning Emery against his cargo trailer.
State police said Emery was flown by Stat Medevac to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the Pittsburgh hospital at 11:56 p.m. Aug. 24.
In a report issued a week after the crash, state police said an accident reconstruction team was brought in to reconstruct what happened shortly after 6 p.m. on Aug. 24.
State police said Emery was kneeling on the trailer of his vehicle, asking a homeowner for directions.
Troopers said environmental factors were suspected, as a setting sun caused a substantial glare to the vision of McIntyre or anyone else westbound on Main Street at that hour. State police said McIntyre’s vehicle struck Emery’s trailer, causing it to be dislodged and pin Emery’s leg between the trailer and his car.
According to the Kittanning state police report, McIntyre’s vehicle incurred disabling damage to the passenger headlight compartment and air bags deployed, causing McIntyre and a passenger to suffer minor injuries.
Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, Citizens’ Ambulance and Mike’s Towing were called in to assist state police units.
Emery was a past chief of the Callensburg-Licking Township Volunteer Fire Department in Clarion County. He was laid to rest Sunday following a memorial service at Callensburg United Methodist Church.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Parker handled arrangements.