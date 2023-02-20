Longer view of Wednesday crash

Import Auto Works of Indiana towed away a car damaged in a crash Wednesday afternoon in the Lowe’s parking lot along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

State police at Troop A, Indiana, have identified the driver of a car that went out of control and over an embankment in the Lowe’s parking lot along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township around noon Wednesday.

Troopers said Eileen J. Slovinsky, 79, of Creekside, was treated at the scene for what was suspected to be a minor injury following the crash.