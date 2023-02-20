State police at Troop A, Indiana, have identified the driver of a car that went out of control and over an embankment in the Lowe’s parking lot along Ben Franklin Road South in White Township around noon Wednesday.
Troopers said Eileen J. Slovinsky, 79, of Creekside, was treated at the scene for what was suspected to be a minor injury following the crash.
State police said Slovinsky was attempting to make a right turn into the parking lot when her car struck a traffic island and she lost control.
Troopers said Slovinsky’s car began to accelerate rapidly and then went through a guide rail and down the embankment, striking a parked car in the Lowe’s lot. State police said the other vehicle was legally parked in the Lowe’s lot.
No violations were cited in the state police report. Citizens’ Ambulance and Indiana Fire Association also responded to the 11:54 a.m. incident, along with a crew from Import Auto Works of Indiana which removed Slovinsky’s vehicle.