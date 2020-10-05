State police at the Troop A, Indiana station in White Township reported 1,568 incidents in September, including 174 reports of criminal activity.
Of that number troopers found 167 offenses were founded, 114 were cleared and 131 arrests were reported.
Troop A, Indiana patrols investigated 51 crashes in September, seven of which involved driving under the influence, and five of which involved hit-and-run driving, none of which were fatal.
Troopers said there were 10 injured, 15 arrested for DUI, 1,402 citations issued and 571 warnings issued by Troop A, Indiana patrols. There also were three seat belt citations issued, 37 motorists assisted by state police and 40 commercial motor vehicle inspections.