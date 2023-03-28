State police at Troop A, Indiana, has released a list of 440 investigations conducted by state troopers assigned to or in support of this past weekend’s “IUPatty’s” detail, which was operational from Thursday through Sunday:
• Traffic incidents totaled 393, including 178 traffic stops, 126 traffic citations, 81 written warnings and eight crash investigations.
• Criminal investigations/arrests totaled 47, including one aggravated assault arrest, two for carrying a false identification card, two for possession of drugs and/or paraphernalia, three for disorderly conduct, seven for driving under the influence of alcohol, three for drug-related DUI, three for firearms violations, one for fleeing and eluding, 20 for possession of alcohol by a minor, two for misrepresentation of age and three for public drunkenness.