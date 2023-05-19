State police at Troop A, Indiana, along with the Indiana County Board of Commissioners and the county Court Administrator’s Office, are advising of a recent phone scam affecting Indiana County residents.

As of Thursday afternoon, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, five residents of Indiana County had contacted the Court Administrator’s Office to report that they received a phone call from an unknown person threatening arrest and/or fines for their failure to report for jury duty.