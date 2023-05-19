State police at Troop A, Indiana, along with the Indiana County Board of Commissioners and the county Court Administrator’s Office, are advising of a recent phone scam affecting Indiana County residents.
As of Thursday afternoon, state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, five residents of Indiana County had contacted the Court Administrator’s Office to report that they received a phone call from an unknown person threatening arrest and/or fines for their failure to report for jury duty.
Fortunately, Greenfield said, there have been no reports of financial loss. He is urging anyone receiving such a phone call to report it to their local law enforcement agency.
Residents receiving such calls also may contact the Indiana County Court Administrator’s Office at (724) 465-3955.
As always, the state police spokesman said, troopers strongly advise residents to discuss common scams with family members. They also recommend verifying the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails, and text messages before providing any personal or financial information.
For more information, one can visit the State Police psp.pa.gov website.
