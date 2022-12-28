The Pennsylvania State Police said its troopers investigated 661 motor vehicle crashes during the Dec. 23-25 Christmas holiday weekend, in which seven people died and 113 others were injured.
Troopers said alcohol was a factor in 36 crashes, including two fatal crashes.
One fatal crash was reported among 72 in the Troop C region, which includes Punxsutawney and other barracks from Indiana County northward. None were reported locally in Troops A or D.
In Troop A, including Indiana, Kiski Valley, Greensburg and Ebensburg barracks, there were 57 crashes, one of which was alcohol-related, and during which there were five injuries.
In Troop D, including Kittanning, there were 71 crashes, five of which were alcohol-related, and 16 were injured.
Troopers across the state arrested 116 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the three-day period. They issued more than 451 speeding citations, 110 citations for failing to wear a seat belt, and 11 citations for not securing children in safety seats.