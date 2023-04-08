State police at the Kiski Valley station in Westmoreland County are asking for information regarding the location of Paul Millard Loughner Jr., 49, of Latrobe.
Loughner has been charged with a felony count of aggravated assault, a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary harassment from a domestic incident in September 2022.
Police believe Loughner, described as a White male with blonde hair, blue eyes, 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds, may be traveling outside the state in his white 2001 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, which has a Texas registration of 327552G and a white seal tank on the back. His last known location was in Wheeling, W.Va., on Sept. 25, 2022.
Loughner plead guilty in June 1993 for burglary in Indiana County.
Police urge the public to use extreme caution if coming into contact with the suspect and to contact Pennsylvania State Police at the Kiski Valley station at (724) 697-5780 or anonymously contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1 (800) 471-8477 or use its online tip form.