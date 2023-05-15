Pennsylvania State Police troopers, in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Click it or Ticket” campaign, will conduct free child passenger safety seat fitting stations from 2 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 5:30 p.m. May 23 at the Indiana Fire Association West, 1555 Indian Springs Road.
At these seat-fitting stations, parents and caregivers can have their car seat(s) checked for suitability. Troopers will also offer guidance in proper car seat installation and harnessing of children in car seats. Appointments are not required.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.