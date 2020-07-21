PINE TOWNSHIP — State troopers from the Indiana station and the department’s special team of drug lab investigators uncovered the remnants of a methamphetamine-producing operation Monday morning along Malloy Hollow Road, police said this morning.
Troopers were directed by residents just after 10 a.m. to an area where they found several discarded plastic bags in the woods along the road. Inside the bags, investigators found 26 acid generators, some empty chemical bottles and packages and 22 “one-pot vessels,” all said to be components of a meth lab, according to police.
Among the rubbish, investigators found no clues to point them to a suspect.
Troopers said those with information about the remnants found along Malloy Hollow Road or of any other narcotics production and trafficking operation may anonymously provide information on the state police tip line at (877) 723-7847.