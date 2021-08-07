State police have warned Indiana residents to be aware of a recent tactic used by a scammer to defraud an 86-year-old Commodore man.
Police said the scammer was able to make contact the victim through his cell phone and stated he was with Microsoft tech support.
The scammer instructed the victim to purchase $500 in gift cards at a local store. As the victim arrived at the store and prepared to make the purchase, the scammer remained on the phone with him.
The scammer told the victim if the cashier questioned the legitimacy of the transaction, the victim should assure the cashier it was not a scam and that he was simply purchasing the gift cards for a family member.
The victim then provided the scammer with the gift card information.
Police strongly advise residents to discuss this and other common scam tactics with family members.
Officials urged the importance of verifying the legitimacy of suspicious phone calls, emails and text messages. When in doubt, police recommend contacting a family member or local law enforcement.
Tips for reporting and protections against common scams can be found on the United States Federal Trade Commission’s website.