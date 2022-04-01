An inmate formerly held at the State Correctional Institution at Pine Grove has been sentenced to an additional 35 months to six years in state prison on a second-degree felony count of assault by prisoner.
David X. Austin, 38, was sentenced Thursday by Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark, who also assessed fines and costs in the matter.
Austin, who recently has been in SCI-Fayette in LaBelle, Fayette County, had been arrested by state police at Troop A, Indiana, on Feb. 6, 2021.
Troopers said at the time that two guards, a 42-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both from Indiana, were assaulted by an inmate at SCI-Pine Grove.