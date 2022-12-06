A Smicksburg man has been sentenced to 6½ to 17 years in a State Correctional Institution for the sexual assault of a person who at the time was under the age of 16.
Michael Stiles, 54, pleaded guilty in September to charges first brought to authorities this past April.
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark issued the sentence, ordered that state prison time be followed by three years’ probation, and ordered Stiles to register with state police under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law for the rest of his life.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. said the sentence was at the highest end of Pennsylvania’s sentencing guidelines.
In April, Manzi said, the victim reported to state police that Stiles committed sexual assaults on several occasions over a 10-month period before the victim reported it.
“While this case will be highlighted by the lengthy prison sentenced imposed on the defendant, I want to highlight the strength, courage and tenacity of the victim and their family,” the district attorney said. “After this terrible crime occurred, the victim and their family pulled together to support each other while they confront this monstrous act by the defendant. I hope that our community continues to offer support to this victim and every victim of crime, understanding they had nothing to do with the defendant’s choices.”
In cooperation with Manzi’s office, the state police from Troop C, Punxsutawney, conducted a consensual phone call with the defendant. During that call, Manzi said, the defendant admitted to the victim’s claims.
Trooper Antonio Suprano from the Punxsutawney barracks charged Stiles with involuntary deviant sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years old, statutory sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old and indecent assault of a person less than 16 years old.
Manzi also lauded Suprano and other troopers at Punxsutawney, as they “quickly investigated a serious claim, obtained the necessary evidence to gain a conviction and took the defendant off of our streets without incident.”
Manzi’s office also advised residents that, if they or a loved one has been a victim of crime in Indiana County, that they should please contact their local police department, the District Attorney’s Office at (724) 465-3835 or the Alice Paul House at (724) 349-4444.