BLAIRSVILLE — Police Chief Louis J. Sacco said Thursday morning that two cars reported stolen earlier this week have been recovered.
Sacco said the Green Jeep reported stolen Tuesday night along West Chestnut Street was recovered Wednesday night in the city of Latrobe.
The Blairsville police chief said the white Nissan that also had been reported stolen Tuesday night night was recovered in Blairsville on Thursday morning.
In all four incidents reported in the past week in his borough, Sacco said, vehicles were left unlocked with the keys inside.
Blairsville Borough Police Department also still is investigating a vehicle theft on Christmas Day and a theft from a vehicle on Christmas Eve.
According to Sacco’s officers, a vehicle parked along the 200 block of South Brady Street was entered Saturday and a $35 bottle of vodka was taken.
Then on Sunday, a Honda Civic was seen parked on the trail in the area along South Liberty Street.
Sacco said the owner was contacted and was unaware the vehicle had been stolen from his residence along Holland Drive.
The chief said it was then discovered that a Chromebook and $150 in cash had been taken from the vehicle.
“Anyone with information is please asked to contact the Blairsville Borough Police at (724) 459-7555,” Sacco said. “Again, police want to remind everyone to keep their car doors locked, remove any valuable items from the vehicle, and please do not leave the keys inside the vehicle.”