Storms rolling through Indiana County Tuesday evening triggered multiple problems for local first responders.
Pine Township Volunteer Fire Company was among those units busy as the storms came.
At 4:51 p.m., it was dispatched by Indiana County Emergency Management Agency for miscellaneous problems along Route 422 East.
In the next hour, there were utility lines down, called in to the county 911 center at 5:10 p.m. along Route 403 in Pine Township and 5:51 p.m. along Campground Road in Brush Valley Township.
Winds at that hour were gusting at up to 35 mph at the Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport.
The wind also caused scattered power outages, FirstEnergy said on its website.
As of early evening, some communities hard-hit by outages included total blackouts in Plumville (123 customers) and Smicksburg (62), as well as the townships of Grant (63), North Mahoning (234), South Mahoning (131), and West Mahoning (97 of 98 customers).
Others with significant problems early in the evening included Brush Valley Township with 295 customers blacked out, Canoe Township with 44, and West Wheatfield Township with 317.
Problems in nearby counties early Tuesday evening included Derry Township with 147 customers in the dark, and Cowanshannock Township with 107.
In most cases, Penelec and West Penn Power expected to restore service overnight.