Power failures happened in various locations in the wake of a stormy afternoon in western Pennsylvania.
Multiple volunteer fire departments were called out to deal with downed utility lines, beginning with Elderton Volunteer Fire Department’s call to Curry Run Road in Armstrong Township at 2 p.m.
FirstEnergy said there were two small power outages in Armstrong Township, one of which was resolved by early evening but the other still was a problem for a handful of customers until late Wednesday night. A moment later, Marion Center Volunteer Fire Department was called to Route 119 North in Rayne Township, followed later in that hour by Creekside Volunteer Fire Company to Creekside Road in Washington Township, a call for Pine Township and Nicktown volunteers to go to Route 553 in Pine Township, and a 2:40 p.m. call to Commodore Volunteer Fire Department to take on a transformer fire along Route 286 East in Green Township.
Lights were reported out at that time in Green and Pine Township, as well as areas of Conemaugh and White townships. Indiana Fire Association went out to take on downed utility lines at 3:20 p.m. along Shadyside Avenue in White Township, followed moments later by two more calls for Creekside volunteers, one to Cochran Street in Creekside, the other to Bash Road in Washington Township.
At that time, while major power outages were going on further south in Westmoreland County, FirstEnergy’s Penelec and West Penn Power subsidiaries also had power lines to repair in Apollo, North Apollo and Kiskiminetas and South Bend townships in Armstrong County, Cambria, East Carroll, Jackson and Susquehanna townships and Ebensburg and Northern Cambria in Cambria County, and Bell and Loyalhanna townships in Westmoreland County.
The last power line problems reported to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Wednesday afternoon included two calls for Commodore Volunteer Fire Department, along Route 580 in Green Township at 4:59 p.m., and along Vanderbilt Street in Green Township at 6:39 p.m.
Penelec said problems still existed Wednesday evening in Armstrong, Blacklick, Burrell and Conemaugh townships and the boroughs of Blairsville and Saltsburg. Calls still were going out for downed utility lines into the evening. At 9:35 p.m. Clyde Volunteer Fire Company was dispatched to Shady Grove Road in West Wheatfield Township.