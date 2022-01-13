Indiana Area Senior High School went on a brief lockdown Wednesday afternoon over what the Indiana Area School District described as “a senior high student who was in crisis.”
State police said Wednesday night a 17-year-old female student is facing charges after causing a disturbance at the school at 450 N. Fifth St. in White Township.
“It was reported to troopers that the student was actively engaged in repeated tumultuous behavior inside the building to include intentionally overturning furniture and pulling objects down from a wall or walls,” state police spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said.
In a statement posted on the district website and Facebook page, IASD officials said state police were called as “a proactive measure” to the high school campus. Troopers remained on campus for less than an hour.
“The school went into lockdown out of an abundance of caution while this was going on,” district officials said. “At no time were other students in danger. As always, we take the safety of our students very seriously.”
Greenfield said troopers took the student into custody and later released her pending further investigation.
He also stressed that “rumors of a firearm or a weapon having been involved in this incident are false.”
State police thanked Indiana Area School District administration and staff for assistance with the investigation.