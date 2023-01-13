Kami Anderson

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

Among grant applications approved this week by the Indiana County Commissioners was a request for $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant for improving the justice system’s response to opioid, stimulant and related substance use disorders.

Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson presented the request at Wednesday’s meeting.