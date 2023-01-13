Among grant applications approved this week by the Indiana County Commissioners was a request for $500,000 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grant for improving the justice system’s response to opioid, stimulant and related substance use disorders.
Indiana County District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr. and Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Executive Director Kami Anderson presented the request at Wednesday’s meeting.
“We are proposing three different programs,” Anderson said.
One is for the providing of medication-assisted treatment, similar to one now in effect in Armstrong County, for which a renewal grant of $500,000 is being sought from PCCD by the Shelocta-based AICDAC and county officials.
Under another, a certified recovery specialist would be housed at the Indiana County Jail, Anderson said, to provide peer support to inmates. It is again similar to an Armstrong County program.
The AICDAC director said Manzi’s office will pay for part of the salary of an assistant district attorney who would meet with first- and second-time offenders who are dealing with a substance use disorder.
Manzi said a diversionary program also is involved in Indiana County, aimed at lowering recidivism.
So far, it’s working. The Indiana district attorney said there were 60 in the program, of whom 59 succeeded and only one failed.
In Armstrong County, PCCD funds pay for two of the three programs, while the diversionary treatment is funded by the federal Department of Justice.
In Indiana County, Anderson said, partners in the effort include the jail, the district attorney’s office, AICDAC, and The Open Door treatment facility in Indiana.