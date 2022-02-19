An Apollo man is facing charges of attempted robbery, terroristic threats and simple assault following an incident on Jan. 8 at the Sheetz convenience store at 380 Philadelphia Street, Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police Chief Justin Schawl said Friday that Nicholas John Horner, 40, was served an arrest warrant by borough police with assistance from state police from Troop A, Indiana, and Sheetz security.
On Jan. 8 at approximately 2:02 a.m. Indiana Borough Police officers responded to the Sheetz store where they were told a man approached the register area and handed a note to an employee demanding cash.
Police said the man also made a verbal demand. Money was not exchanged, and the man left the store.
No one was injured and others were not alerted to what was going on in the register area.
Schawl said Horner was awaiting a preliminary arraignment Friday evening, and charges have been filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
The Indiana police chief said his officers were assisted in their investigation by Sheetz Corporate Security, as well as detectives from the Indiana County and Westmoreland County district attorneys’ offices.