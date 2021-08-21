Five months after he was arrested as the alleged triggerman in the October 2020 shooting death of an Indiana University of Pennsylvania student in an off-campus student housing complex, Terrion Gates, 19, of Johnstown, was held for court at a preliminary hearing postponed six times since March.
First Assistant Indiana County District Attorney Gina Force represented the commonwealth at the hearing before Clymer Magisterial District Judge Christopher S. Welch, while Christopher John Martini, a St. Marys-based court-appointed public defender, represented Gates.
According to the office of District Attorney Robert F. Manzi Jr., the hearing that lasted several hours, after which Welch ruled there was sufficient evidence to take to court charges of felony counts of homicide and robbery, and a misdemeanor count of theft by unlawful taking.
Gates is being held without bond in the Indiana County Jail. Manzi said Gates will be scheduled for a formal arraignment and criminal pretrial conference over the next few months.
“This is an important step towards holding the defendant accountable for his actions and providing justice to the victim’s family,” Manzi said in a statement posted on his office’s Facebook page. “We appreciate the hard work and dedication of Detective John Scherf, the Indiana Borough Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police, and the U.S. Marshal’s Service for their continued efforts in this prosecution.”
Three others charged in the case also are being held without bond as they await criminal calls on Oct. 1 before President Judge Thomas M. Bianco in Indiana County Common Pleas Court:
• Isabella Edmonds, 19, of White Township, who turned 18 one week after Wright’s death, is being prosecuted as an adult for homicide, robbery and two counts of conspiracy. She is represented by Geoffrey Kugler of the public defender’s office.
• Delmar Chatman, 22, of Johnstown, is scheduled to appear at hearings March 17 and April 9 before President Judge Thomas Bianco. The court appointed attorney Jennifer Rega for his defense, on counts of homicide, robbery and three counts of conspiracy to commit homicide, robbery and theft.
• Isaiah Moore, 20, of Philadelphia, is represented by court-appointed attorney Annmarie Everett. He is charged with homicide, robbery, theft and three counts of conspiracy.
Indiana Borough police charged that Chatman and Edmonds bought $10 worth of marijuana from Wright about 4 a.m. Oct. 17, and said that Moore and Gates then confronted Wright and ordered him to hand over his money and drugs.
Police said Chatman and Edmonds stood watching from a doorway of the apartment building while Gates shot Wright in the chest while he sat in his car.
Police reported in the charging documents that at least one of the suspects phoned 911 for an ambulance as they scattered from the scene. Wright, 20, died minutes later at Indiana Regional Medical Center.