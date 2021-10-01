Four suspects in a series of August drug arrests in Washington Township have had their hearings continued.
However, a fifth, Edward Eugene Patterson, 58, of Indiana, had charges of possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a small amount of marijuana held for court after a hearing Wednesday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
He is free on $5,000 unsecured bond pending formal arraignment in Indiana County Court of Common Pleas.
One of the other suspects, Nicole Dawn Pless, 43, of Indiana, had her hearing before Haberl on charges of possession of a controlled substance and of drug paraphernalia continued until Oct. 21 at 9:30 a.m.
Three others had their hearings continued until Dec. 2 at 9:30 a.m. before the Indiana district judge.
State police said they were in a vehicle parked near to the address where Patterson and Pless were arrested.
The driver, Kimberly Anne Caylor, 36, of Creekside, was charged with felony counts of conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility, misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two summary vehicle violations.
Caylor is free on $5,000 unsecured bond.
Her passengers were identified as Michale Anthony Mignano, 32, of Plumville, and Travis Michael Gibson, 37, of Indiana.
Mignano was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver and criminal use of communication facility and misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a small amount of marijuana and false identification to law enforcement.
He is in Indiana County Jail in lieu of $10,000 bond.
Gibson was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.