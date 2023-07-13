Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson

Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson, also known as Michael Aaron Bronson-Whitfield, seen here wearing a Greensburg Salem High School lettered jacket, is identified as the suspect in the attempted murder of an elderly woman, the attempted kidnapping of her granddaughter and other crimes in Blairsville and Derry Township.

 Courtesy Pennsylvania Crimestoppers

Authorities in Indiana, Westmoreland and Allegheny counties have been alerted regarding a man sought for carjacking, as well as attempted homicide and kidnapping, in the wake of an early morning incident Wednesday in Blairsville, and subsequent thefts in Derry Township.

Pennsylvania Crimestoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that leads to the capture of Michael Aaron Whitfield-Bronson (his name is given in some references as Bronson-Whitfield), who will turn 36 next month, with addresses in Greensburg, Belle Vernon, Frackville in Schuylkill County (according to a Facebook page) and, until July 7, Westmoreland County Prison.