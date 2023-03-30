Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

Indiana Borough Police Department has issued a warrant for a Johnstown man wanted in connection with the early Saturday incident in a Wayne Avenue residence where a firearm was discharged during an altercation.

Chief Justin Schawl said Thursday that Donovan Jamal Sanders, 19, was charged via criminal complaint with felony counts of having firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

