Indiana Borough Police Department has issued a warrant for a Johnstown man wanted in connection with the early Saturday incident in a Wayne Avenue residence where a firearm was discharged during an altercation.
Chief Justin Schawl said Thursday that Donovan Jamal Sanders, 19, was charged via criminal complaint with felony counts of having firearms not to be carried without a license and terroristic threats, and misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Schawl said a warrant for the arrest of Sanders is active, and the charges have been filed with Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl who is awaiting the opportunity to conduct a preliminary hearing.
Through follow-up interviews and investigative efforts, the chief said, IBPD criminal investigators identified Sanders.
Witnesses said residents did not know the person who fired the gun into the ceiling at that address along the 800 block of Wayne Avenue at approximately 1:55 a.m. Saturday.
Police said the suspect was not directly involved in the physical altercation and the shot was not aimed at a specific person. However, one person was injured in the physical fight going on when that shot was fired.
Schawl said IBPD officers and detectives were assisted at the scene by State Police, Indiana County Sheriff's deputies and Citizens' Ambulance.
Police are asking anyone who may know the whereabouts of Sanders to contact IBPD at (724) 349-2121.