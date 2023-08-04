State police at Troop A, Indiana, said Friday that a man wanted for felony indecent assault of a juvenile in White Township has been apprehended.
Mark Allen Juart, 36, with a last known address in Indiana, was apprehended by troopers Thursday at a location in Armstrong County.
Troopers said Juart was found to be living out of a truck and was going by the fictitious name of “Michael Herbert.”
Juart was arraigned late Thursday before Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl, who placed him in the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $30,000 bond to await a preliminary hearing on Aug. 15 before Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Juart was charged April 24 with a felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and a summary count of harassment before Steffee, and an arrest warrant was subsequently issued.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Troop A, Indiana, Criminal Investigation Unit into alleged incidents of indecent assault against a female juvenile that occurred at a residence in White Township from Jan. 1, 2022, through March 19, 2023.
