A Duquesne, Allegheny County, man sought since May in the Kiski Valley — and still facing charges in two communities — was arrested Monday and is in Allegheny County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond set by Derry Township Magisterial District Judge Kelly Tua Hammers.
Nicholas Deshon Lomax was arrested by state police and arraigned before Hammers on 47 summary counts, as well as misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person and disorderly conduct, and a third-degree felony county of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer.
On June 8, Bradenville Magisterial District Judge Mark Bilik, Hammers’ predecessor, issued an arrest warrant for Lomax based on events on May 19.
On that day at 8:10 p.m., an all-points bulletin was sent out from McKeesport for a vehicle described as a white Audi A3, which had fled into the Monroeville area and was headed east on Route 22.
Troopers said the vehicle was observed by state police traveling at a high rate of speed at the Simpson Voting House, a historic landmark in Derry Township.
They said a pursuit followed into Indiana County with speeds in excess of 135 mph, but was terminated before entering Blairsville Borough for safety precautions.
A subsequent investigation identified Lomax as the alleged driver.
While Lomax has not been charged in McKeesport, he also has a series of inactive dockets pending against him on traffic-related counts in Jefferson Hills, Allegheny County, and an active docket from North Versailles Township, just outside McKeesport.
There Magisterial District Judge Roxanne Saxoian Eichler is scheduled to conduct a preliminary hearing for Lomax on Dec. 30 at 1 p.m. on charges that he used or possessed an electric or electronic device for incapacitating a person, as well as simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct charges.