State police at Troop A, Indiana, said a White male suspect stole various items from Walmart along Oakland Avenue in White Township on Feb. 11 and again on Feb. 22.
Each time he was seen wearing a black knit hat, a black North Face hooded jacket and blue jeans.
On Feb. 11 at 1:45 p.m. he was seen taking a Samsung sound bar from the retailer, as part of a theft of $408.76 worth of electronic merchandise.
On Feb. 22 at 10:21 p.m., he was seen stealing two Vizio sound bars by forcing his way out of the closed general merchandise doors, causing damage to those doors.
The Vizio equipment was valued at $438, damage to the sliding doors at $500.
Anyone with information about these thefts is asked to call Trooper First Class Michael Duddy at (724) 357-1960.
Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers also is involved in finding the culprit. Anyone with any information on this incident can call Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously and toll free at 1 (800) 4PA-TIPS (1-800-472-8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com.