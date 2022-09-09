Suspect sought in robbery by knifepoint

Indiana Borough Police said a man approached a woman around 1 a.m. in the area of South Seventh Street and Gompers Avenue and robbed her at knifepoint.

 Courtesy Indiana Borough Police Department

Police said the male was said to be in possession of a knife and demanded cash, and an amount of cash was then stolen.