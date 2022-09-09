Early Thursday it was reported to the Indiana Borough Police Department that a female victim was approached by a male suspect around 1 a.m. in the area of South Seventh Street and Gompers Avenue.
Police said the male was said to be in possession of a knife and demanded cash, and an amount of cash was then stolen.
Police Chief Justin Schawl said the victim was not physically injured during the incident.
She described the suspect as a Black male, approximately 5-foot-5, with a thin build, wearing a black hoodie, black shorts with white leggings exposed underneath the shorts, a “gaiter type” white face covering, and a black backpack type bag with red and white stripes.
Schawl said Indiana Borough detectives are actively investigating this incident.
Early Thursday evening, the chief said his department is seeking community assistance in identifying the person appearing in a still image from a surveillance camera.
Schawl asked anyone recognizing this person to contact the Indiana Borough Police at (724) 349-2121 and request to speak with an on-duty officer.