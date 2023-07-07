State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers are searching for a man wanted for felony indecent assault of a female juvenile in White Township.
Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Mark Allen Juart, 36, with a last known address in Indiana, was charged April 24 with a felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and a summary count of harassment.
Those counts were filed with Homer City Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee.
Greenfield said an arrest warrant was subsequently issued for Juart and troopers have been unable to locate him.
The charges stem from an investigation by the Troop A, Indiana Criminal Investigation Unit into incidents that occurred at a residence in White Township from Jan. 1, 2022, to March 19, 2023.
Greenfield said Juart is described as a White, non-Hispanic male, 5-foot-8 tall and weighing 160 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Troop A, Indiana, at (724) 357-1960 or 911.
