Mark Allen Juart

 Courtesy State Police at Troop A, Indiana

State police at Troop A, Indiana, said troopers are searching for a man wanted for felony indecent assault of a female juvenile in White Township.

Spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said Mark Allen Juart, 36, with a last known address in Indiana, was charged April 24 with a felony count of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age and a summary count of harassment.