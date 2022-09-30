Indiana Borough Police 002.jpg

Indiana Borough Police logos. Stock photos for the Gazette news web.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

An Allegheny County man is being sought for the early Sunday incident where a handgun was displayed during a verbal argument along the 200 block of South Seventh Street in Indiana.

Indiana Borough Police Department said Thursday night that a warrant has been issued for Robert Earnest Jones, 22, of Tarentum.