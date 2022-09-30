An Allegheny County man is being sought for the early Sunday incident where a handgun was displayed during a verbal argument along the 200 block of South Seventh Street in Indiana.
Indiana Borough Police Department said Thursday night that a warrant has been issued for Robert Earnest Jones, 22, of Tarentum.
Indiana Police Chief Justin Schawl said Thursday night that his department’s criminal investigators charged Jones with terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault, pursuant to the investigation of Sunday’s incident.
It was reported to police that a person displayed a handgun after being told to leave the property.
Schawl said no one was injured and the display of the handgun did not attract the attention of others in the immediate area, nearby, or inside the residence.
The chief said a warrant for Jones’ arrest has been obtained from Indiana Magisterial District Judge Guy B. Haberl.
Schawl said Indiana Borough Police thank all those who provided information leading to the identification of the individuals seen in photographs released earlier this week in regards to that incident.