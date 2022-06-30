State police at Troop A, Indiana, are seeking assistance from the public with identifying the suspect and suspect vehicle involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle offered for sale at a used car lot in Homer City.
On June 19 at approximately 4:27 a.m., spokesman Trooper Cliff Greenfield said, an unknown male in a 1998 Red Dodge Ram pick-up truck entered the parking lot of Hanksters Hot Rods, 2907 Route 119 South, Homer City.
The male, who was dressed in all black clothing, used a mechanical saw to cut the catalytic converter from the exhaust of a 2000 Jeep Cherokee that was listed for sale on the lot.
A review of surveillance video showed that a passenger was also observed inside the truck, but did not exit the vehicle during the incident.
The pick-up truck was observed to have a “swoosh”-style decal on the passenger side door, two aftermarket hood scoops, and a toolbox in the bed.
Greenfield said the suspect and suspect vehicle were also found to have stopped at Sheetz, 2260 Route 119 South, Center Township, shortly before the crime was committed.
He asked anyone with information to contact Trooper Nicholas Smith at (724) 357-1960.