KISKIMINETAS TOWNSHIP — A Kittanning woman and a Shelocta man are in Armstrong County Jail in lieu of $50,000 bond on charges stemming from a chase Sunday night involving Kiski Township police.
According to the police department’s Facebook post, at 8:59 p.m. Sgt. Thomas D. Dessell Jr. attempted to stop a vehicle along Route 56 for a traffic violation.
Police said the operator of the vehicle, later identified as Kanisha Croyle, 28, from Kittanning, failed to stop and led Dessell on a vehicle chase along Route 56. The chase abruptly stopped near the intersection with Florida Avenue and Route 56 in the Orchard Hills section of the township.
According to the police post, when Dessell attempted to remove Croyle from the vehicle, she resisted arrest and attacked him.
Police said Croyle’s passenger, Kyler Gaff, 23, from Shelocta, was taken into custody without incident.
However, after Croyle was transported to the station, police said she continued to be combative and relieved herself on the floor at the police station, then attempted to splash the urine on Dessell.
According to the police post, Gaff also splashed Croyle’s urine onto the officer. Police said both suspects had to be subdued on station due to continued aggressive behavior.
Police said both suspects were under the influence of controlled substances.
It later was determined the vehicle in this incident was stolen out of Westmoreland County, according to police. Croyle was found to have outstanding warrants for robbery and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.
Croyle was charged in a criminal complaint with theft of motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest along with other criminal offenses and vehicle code offenses.
Gaff was charged with theft of motor vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer and obstruction of the administration of law along with other criminal offenses.
Both Croyle and Gaff were arraigned Monday before Rural Valley Magisterial District Judge Kevin Lee McCausland, who placed each in the jail in lieu of $50,000 bond pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 13 at 1 p.m. before Leechburg Magisterial District Judge James Andring.